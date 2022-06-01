Russia-Ukraine war making budget projections harder: Finance minister

Budget

UNB
01 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 07:40 pm

Related News

Russia-Ukraine war making budget projections harder: Finance minister

He said that after the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy was trying to recover from the shock, the Russia-Ukraine war started which created huge vulnerabilities and uncertainties globally

UNB
01 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Russia-Ukraine war making budget projections harder: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was putting new pressure on budgeting, making it difficult to make projections.

After attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Wednesday, Kamal said, "We have to make a lot of projections while formulating the budget. And assumptions are required for making projections. But it is not possible to make assumptions for projections in the current global situation."

The finance minister stressed that the most important thing in the next budget was reviving the economy from the current uncertainty.

"How to keep the country's economy normal and dynamic, that will be the most important in the new budget, "he said in response to a question from reporters.

"We want the war to end. The war broke out when the economy, which had already been damaged, was trying to recover."

Asked what steps would be taken in the budget to address the political impact caused by the record rise in prices of various commodities in the country, the minister said, "Why would political implications come with inflation? There is no politics here. People are united on how we can move forward in the existing situation. The main concern is how to deal with the challenging time."

He said taking the situation into consideration, the social safety net had been expanded for marginalised people.

When pointed out that the Pakistani government had decided to set up a fund for the poor to mitigate the effects of a rise in the price of fuel oil and gas and whether Bangladesh had any such plans, Kamal said, "This is also a matter of budget. There is no time to think about what Pakistan has done because their needs and wants may not be the same as ours."

He said Bangladesh would benefit when the Russia-Ukraine war stops.

"We can import everything from Russia and Ukraine directly, including fuel and fertiliser. However, there are some opportunities in these challenging times which can be used. Our exports to the United States have already begun to grow," he said.

Economy / Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Budget 2022-23 / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

9h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

8h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

5h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

10h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

22h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

23h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products