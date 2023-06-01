Regulatory and supplementary duty on import of 425 types of goods withdrawn

As part of tariff rationalisation, the Ministry of Finance proposed in budget FY2024 to withdraw the existing regulatory duty and supplementary duty on 191 types of apparel and 234 types of fish imports.

The cost of importing garments items will be reduced somewhat due to the move. At the same time, the cost of importing fish will also decrease.

However, since there is not much revenue collected from these sectors, the relevant sources of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said that as a result, there will not be much impact on the revenue.

Currently, there is a 3% regulatory duty on apparel imports, and a 20% supplementary duty on fish imports in most cases.

There have been talks for a long time that after Bangladesh's transition from Least Developed Country (LDC) in 2026, it will not be possible to retain the existing huge amount of tax on imported goods in the country. As part of this, suggestions have been made by various parties to reduce the customs duty on imported goods.

With a focus on inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday (1 June) placed before the Jatiya Sangsad a Tk7.61 lakh crore National Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This will be the largest budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore budget placed by Tajuddin Ahmed for the FY1972-23.

The latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore. This was the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal delivered his budget speech with the title "Unnayner Derdoshok: Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe."

The budget was prepared with an emphasis on ensuring people's employment through business expansion.