Reform-oriented budget was expected, but it did not happen: IBFB

"The economy of the country is going through a transitional period. I expected more reforms in the budget to implement the goal of Smart Bangladesh. But I did not get the guidelines for reform," Rashid.

A discussion meeting titled &quot;Budget 2024-25 Expectations and Achievements&quot; held at the IBFB office in Tejgaon. Photo: Courtesy
A discussion meeting titled "Budget 2024-25 Expectations and Achievements" held at the IBFB office in Tejgaon. Photo: Courtesy

The FY 2024-25 was expected to have significant reforms but there were no such guidelines for it, Humayun Rashid, president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) said today (11 June).

"The economy of the country is going through a transitional period. I expected more reforms in the budget to implement the goal of Smart Bangladesh. But I did not get the guidelines for reform," Rashid said during a discussion meeting titled "Budget 2024-25 Expectations and Achievements" held at the IBFB office in Tejgaon.

Rashid emphasised the urgent need for reforms in policy formulation and the revenue collection system to boost the economy. He called for an increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, broadening the tax base, enhancing online tax processes, and expanding tax offices to upazilas.

He stressed the necessity of strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors to effectively implement the budget.

Addressing inflation, Rashid noted the significant challenge of achieving economic targets while reducing the inflation rate. 

"Achieving the target by reducing the rate of inflation is a huge challenge. The rise in inflation must be curbed. If not, the pain and suffering of common people will increase," he said.

Rashid highlighted the pressure on the country's macroeconomic indicators and the revenue collection process due to the global economic situation. 

He criticised the proposed budget for setting a high total revenue collection target of Tk5.41 trillion while reducing non-tax and non-revenue income targets.

"In the proposed budget, the total revenue collection target has been set at 5 lakh 41 thousand crores. The 'other sector' [non-tax and non-tax income of the National Board of Revenue] has been reduced rather than the 'tax' revenue target of the National Board of Revenue has been increased," Rashid said. 

He also said if the revenue targets for government agencies and corporations were increased instead of reduced, it would have eased the pressure on the National Board of Revenue.

In the meeting, the former chairman of NBR and the advisor of the organisation Muhammad Abdul Mazid said, "In the next fiscal year 2024-25, illegal wealth can be legalised without question by paying 15% tax. But if there is an opportunity to whiten black money, common people will not want to become taxpayers again"

