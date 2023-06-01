Proposed budget will push housing industry towards crisis: REHAB president

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

Proposed budget will push housing industry towards crisis: REHAB president

He calls for a review of the proposed national budget for the housing industry

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:14 pm
REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal. TBS Sketch
REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal. TBS Sketch

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal) has said an increase in income tax at source during land registration, and a new additional tax on various construction materials in the proposed budget will push the country's housing industry towards crisis.            

"If the proposed budget is not revised, the prices of land and flats will increase in the future. The increased prices will question the slogan of housing for all and the dream of housing for many will become difficult," he said in an immediate budget reaction on Thursday.

The proposed budget has imposed additional duties on cement, stone, tiles, lifts, ceramics, glass, switch sockets, cables, and kitchenware and realtors are the buyers of those construction materials. Finally, the price of these pricier products will fall on the flat buyer, he said.

He fears that if the prices of these products are not kept tolerable, there will be a crisis in the housing industry.

The REHAB president called for a review of the proposed national budget to protect the country's housing industry.

The REHAB President said due to an increase in the price of construction materials, and a decrease in the prices of new DAPs, the sales volume has already decreased. Besides, the sector has gradually come under serious threat due to various taxation and lack of government policy support in this emerging sector.

In this situation, it is impossible to overcome this crisis without the immediate support of the government, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said.

"At this moment we fear that the increase in taxes on various products will have an adverse effect on the country's economy."

REHAB made various demands related to housing in the pre-budget discussion, but none of them were reflected in the proposed budget. They demanded opportunities for investment of undisclosed money, reduction of registration fees in old flats to strengthen the secondary market system of flats and formation of a special fund.

In the 2020-2021 financial year, Tk20,600 crore has come into the mainstream of the economy due to unquestionable investment opportunities. The government received a revenue of over Tk2,000 crore.

Keeping investment opportunities for undisclosed money will give a good benefit to the economy as well as create new employment and will be easier to deal with the ongoing economic crisis, he added. 

Economy / Industry

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / Rehab / Housing industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

19m | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

24m | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

1h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria