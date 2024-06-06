Proposed budget is realistic, pro-people: Quader

The government has no agenda to send any political leader or worker to jail, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (25 May). Photo: Collected

The proposed national budget for FY 2024-2025 is realistic and pro-people, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (6 June).

"At the time of the current global crisis, a pro-people budget has been proposed. This budget has been prepared taking into consideration the promises and priority sectors mentioned in the party's election manifesto. Special focus will also be given on controlling commodity prices. This budget is realistic," he said at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban here.

Replying to a query of the journalists whether any prescription of International Monetary Fund (IMF) was followed in the preparation of the budget, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the budget was not prepared following anyone's prescription as the Sheikh Hasina-led government does not follow anyone's prescription.

Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, the AL general secretary said the premier will visit Delhi, India on the occasion of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.