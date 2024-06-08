Proposed budget: BNP to give reaction on 9 June

Budget

UNB
08 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:09 pm

Proposed budget: BNP to give reaction on 9 June

UNB
08 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:09 pm
Proposed budget: BNP to give reaction on 9 June

BNP will give its formal reaction to the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 on Sunday (9 June).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with the party's standing committee members will come up with the party's official reaction to the budget at a press conference, said party's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the press meeting will be held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office at 3:00pm on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed a Tk7,97,000 crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament.

In his initial reaction the same day, Fakhrul Islam termed the proposed national budget "anti-Bangladesh", saying it contains new schemes to facilitate the embezzlement of public money by the ruling party-backed looters.

"The government has become looters. The budget crafted by these looters seems to be aimed at further indulging in plundering. I believe that fresh plans have been devised in the budget for embezzlement (of public money)," he said.

Fakhrul also said the proposed expenditure is much higher than the revenue collection target and warned that this imbalance will only intensify public suffering and increase their burden.

The BNP leader also feared that the government will cut public pockets to meet its expenditures.

BNP / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

