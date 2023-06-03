Proposed budget is balanced, optimistic: Atiur Rahman

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is balanced, optimistic, and reform-oriented, said Dr Atiur Rahman, former Bangladesh Bank governor on Saturday (3 June).

"Many people think the budget is ambitious, but we don't think so. It can be identified as optimistic and reform-oriented," he said at a post-budget press conference organised by the Unnayan Shamannay in Dhaka.

Atiur, also chairperson of the Unnayan Shamannay, said the targets in the proposed budget, including keeping inflation at 6.5%, lowering the ratio of GDP to budget deficit, increasing allocation for subsidies and implementing various tax proposals, are realistic and achievable.

"On one hand, there was pressure to create a contractionary budget due to the macroeconomic reality caused by geopolitical instability, while on the other hand, there was an urge to increase allocations to populist initiatives ahead of the national elections.

"Initially, it seems that the main goal of the proposed budget is not to give an election-oriented populist budget, but rather a long-term sustainable economic plan," he added.

He also said the budget did not steer away from providing social security and ensuring programmes for the underprivileged. "Rather, efforts have been made to provide more support to that sector," he said.

He further said, "Agriculture is our bulwark. So, there is more emphasis on that sector. Also, there is VAT exemption on many products. This means we want to build a balanced economy."

"A budget should not be seen in isolation. It should be seen as part of the successive budgets of the last few years," he added.