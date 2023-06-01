Praises from world leaders finance minister quoted in budget speech

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:27 pm

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today highlighted the praise and international recognition given by world leaders to Bangladesh during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

He cited quotes made by a number of world leaders. Below are the quotes the finance minister highlighted during his speech.

U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden

"Bangladesh is an example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity."

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

"Bangladesh is showing its dynamism to the world under Prime Minister Hasina's leadership, proving wrong to those who had objected to the creation of Bangladesh, looked down upon the people of Bangladesh, and those who had apprehended the existence of Bangladesh"

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about Canada's military support for Ukraine, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 26, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

"Bangladesh has made incredible progress. It spurred 12 economic growth, reduced poverty, increased access to education and health resources and built new opportunities for the people."

Masatsugu Asakawa. Photo: Collected

Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa

"I have witnessed the many ways Bangladesh has been transformed through steady and inclusive economic growth with vibrant private sector engagement over the past decade and a half".

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

"Japan will continuously support Bangladesh's effort towards its LDC graduation and further developments".

World Bank President David Malpass

"Many countries can learn from Bangladesh's innovative approaches to reducing poverty, empowering women and adapting to climate change".

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks at an opening press conference during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, US October 17, 2019/ Reuters

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

"Bangladesh is a role model in the world in terms of its overall development which makes its economy stable even after the Coronavirus pandemic."

New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak stands outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, October 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"I'm following you for many years. You are a successful economic leader. You are an inspiration for us."

