Penalty for non-disclosure of offshore assets: Budget FY23

The government has approved a provision of penalty for individuals who conceal information about their offshore assets in the upcoming Finance Bill, according to parliament sources.

Under the provision, if offshore assets of an individual taxpayer are not disclosed and are later discovered, the government might slap a fine tantamount to the value of the concealed assets.

Also, in the budget to be finalised on Thursday, only one out of three provisions for offshore tax amnesty, proposed in the budget FY23, will be approved, the parliament source confirmed to TBS.

The government is going to offer Bangladeshis a scope for repatriating any cash, bank deposits, bank notes, bank accounts, convertible securities and financial instruments by paying a 7% tax.

The tax amnesty will allow owners of such assets and cash to get into the tax compliance and avoid fines, penalties and criminal charges.

However, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had also proposed that expatriates could legalise any movable assets, including cash, bank accounts, securities and financial instruments without repatriation to Bangladesh by paying a 10% tax, but it was denied.

The budget proposal also said undisclosed asset holders would be allowed to show any of their immovable assets outside Bangladesh in tax returns by paying a 15% tax. However, this proposal was also not approved in the final budget for FY23.

The offshore tax amnesty will help lure back the money syphoned off the country, finance ministry officials said.

As per the existing Money Laundering Prevention Act, any person who commits or abets or conspires to commit the offence of money laundering shall be liable to be punished for a minimum of four years and a maximum of twelve years of imprisonment. In addition to that a fine equivalent to twice the value of the property involved in the offence or Tk10 lakh, whichever is higher, shall be imposed.

Some 17 countries, such as Australia, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Indonesia and Pakistan, are offering offshore tax amnesty to bring back unreported assets held abroad in tax havens and secret bank accounts.

Existing policy of legalising undisclosed money

In the current fiscal year, the untaxed money can be invested in the stock market, subject to paying a 25% tax plus a 10% penalty on the payable tax. There is also an opportunity to legalise undisclosed property, such as flats, bank deposits and savings instruments under similar conditions. Some Tk200-Tk6,000 per square metre depending on sizes and locations need to be paid in the case of flat legalisation, alongside the penalty.

Besides, black money can be invested in bonds, economic zones and hi-tech parks with the payment of a flat 10% tax.