Pay 15% tax and legalise black money!

Amid the fight against money laundering and tax evasion, the government has once again turned to legalising black money instead.

In the latest budget, the opportunity to legalise undisclosed money has been offered, following a four-year hiatus.

To legalise black money, one has to pay a flat 15% tax. This opportunity also comes with an amnesty, which means no government agencies will raise any questions about the sources of the money.

Economists have criticised the government's move.

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, said, "Such an opportunity should not be given.

"Taxpayers like us have to pay tax at the rate of 30-35%. And if those who evade tax or bring in stolen money have to pay 15% tax, it will be an unfair decision for taxpayers like us."

He said such a decision would discourage people from paying taxes, pointing out, "Perhaps this information is being spread so money would return from abroad if this amnesty is offered."

Earlier in the fiscal 2020-21, the government allowed black money to be legalised for a 10% tax. According to sources in the National Board of Revenue (NBR), a total of 11,839 people legalised about Tk20,500 crore in FY21 – the highest in the country's history in a single year and NBR received Tk2,064 crore in revenue from those investments.

Of the amount, Tk16,830 crore of cash, which was kept in banks or cash as a temporary provision of the NBR, has been legalised by 7,055 untaxed money holders. The rest of the money was invested in land, flats, or the stock market.

The current maximum tax rate for individual taxpayers is 25%, which the NBR plans to raise to 30% in the next fiscal year.



It means that if the opportunity is offered, black money holders could potentially legalise their undeclared money by paying only half the regular tax rate.

Under the existing Income Tax Act, individuals can legalise their undeclared money by paying up to 25% tax with a 10% penalty on the payable amount.

Additionally, undisclosed money is allowed in property purchases with a location-based tax.

But in such cases, government agencies retain the right to investigate the source later. These existing provisions haven't been very effective in bringing undisclosed money into the mainstream of the economy.

Moreover, investment of undisclosed money in economic zones and high tech parks is allowed with only 10% tax. For this category, investors will enjoy the amnesty.

FY22, individuals were allowed to bring their undeclared money abroad with a tax rate of 7%.