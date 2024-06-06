Party over for baggage party as govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The party is over for the baggage party!

The government has tightened the Customs Baggage Rules to limit the duty-free allowance for travellers entering the country with new mobile handsets in the upcoming budget.

Instead of two brand-new smartphones and two used phones, the new budget will allow travellers to carry a maximum of one brand-new phone and up to two used ones duty-free.

The brand new phone will be subject to a tax of Tk5,000-Tk25,000, depending on the value of the phone.

However, local phone manufacturers prefer banning the existing unauthorised handsets in the country over changing the baggage rules as the latter will not significantly benefit local industries.

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, a leading mobile phone manufacturer in the country, said, "The new regulations will not benefit the manufacturing industry, as around 50% of the current market is dominated by unauthorised handsets."

To effectively deal with unauthorised handsets, the government should implement the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR), he said.

 

Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

