None can fight imported inflation: Finance minister

Budget

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 10:58 pm

Related News

None can fight imported inflation: Finance minister

Keeping subsidies in line with global volatility challenging, finance secretary says

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 10:58 pm
File photo of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
File photo of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said none can fight global price hikes and it must have an impact on the local market.

"There are two types of inflation – domestic inflation and imported inflation. The government is making all-out efforts to ensure that there is no mismatch between supply and demand in a bid to bring domestic inflation under control. We are also taking actions against syndicates and even checking godowns," the minister said at the post-budget press conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Friday.

"But, when commodity prices rapidly rise in the global market, no finance minister – however good he is – can fight the imported inflation," he added.

The minister warned that Bangladesh would also face the hit of a 37% price hike on global commodity markets.

"It is true that limited-income service holders in the cities are suffering from the rising inflation as prices of different essential items, including rice, have surged," said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at the event, also attended by Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder.

"However, there is no wailing in the country," he added and noted that the volatile global wheat market caused the local flour price to surpass that of rice.

Saying that no scarcity of food would appear even if the country fails to import rice and wheat, the minister said the local agricultural production increased substantially.

"If we withdraw subsidies on fuel oil, gas and fertiliser, the inflation rate would go up by another 4-5%," Abdur Rouf said, while adding the government would perform its duty to check the hikes.

In response to a question from The Business Standard over the lowering of social safety allocation against GDP year-on-year, the finance secretary said 100 more upazilas would be brought under the social safety net for the elderly, widows and those tortured by husbands. Once they are included, the social safety allocation will increase by Tk4,000-5,000 crore, he said.

Investment, jobs to surge, no worry about forex reserve

The proposed budget was formulated keeping the marginalised people and employment situation in mind, said Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal. "We have cut corporate tax rate, which will increase profits of companies and create scope for new investment. Employment will be generated with increased investment."

Terming the budget marginalised-people friendly, he said businesspeople and the poor would benefit from the budget.

On the forex reserves, the minister said there was no worry about the declined reserve. "If there was no war [Russia-Ukraine], our reserves would surpass $50 billion." Mustafa Kamal was hopeful that the forex reserve would increase again soon. 

"We have no plan to cut the money supply as our debt-GDP ratio hovers 34%, the lowest in the world," he added.

Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf said private sector credit flow would not be disrupted for the proposed government borrowing of over Tk1 lakh from banks as limiting inflation to 5.6% and increasing GDP growth to 7.5% would increase the money supply by 15% or Tk2.06 lakh crore.

Subsidies in line with global volatility challenging

The finance secretary also said the proposed budget allocated TK82,745 crore as subsidies (mostly for fuel oil, gas and fertiliser) to keep the essential prices at an affordable level but it would be a challenge for the government to increase the allocation in line with soaring global prices.

Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal also hinted that the prices of subsidised products might increase further in case of global volatility.

Abdur Rouf said the proposed budget tried to cut domestic demand by lowering budget outlay against GDP. Imports of the products being produced in the country would be discouraged and the less-important development projects would be postponed, he added.

Economy / Top News / Inflation

inflation / Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

12h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

14h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

1h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

1h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

4h | Videos
Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions