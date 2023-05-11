No proposal made for dearness allowance for govt employees in upcoming budget

Budget

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 10:39 am

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The Ministry of Finance has made no proposals made for the allocation of dearness allowance for government employees in the upcoming budget, said an official of the ministry. 

"No proposal to give dearness allowance was brought up by the Finance Ministry in the unscheduled meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday (10 May). The prime minister did not say anything about this," the finance ministry official told The Business Standard (TBS). 

"The decision to give dearness allowance depends on the political decision of the government. Proposals in this regard also have to be presented before the prime minister from the political level. In the meeting, the finance minister did not present any proposal," he added. 

Earlier, finance ministry sources said all government employees are likely to get a dearness allowance of up to 20% in the next fiscal year instead of a fresh pay scale anticipated by many.

The Ministry of Finance had made a proposal for the special allowance in the budget for fiscal 2023-24 in consideration of the high price of essentials due to the ongoing inflation.

At that time, officials of the Finance Division directly involved with budget preparation, said there will not be a new pay scale. This will be an election-year budget and the last in the current government's tenure.

