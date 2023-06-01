No more capacity charge for rental, private power plants when renewing contract

Rental power plants from both the private and public sectors will not get capacity charge payments in future contract renewals as the government plans to lift the clause in order to reduce the cost of supply and strengthen financial stability.

The 2023-3024 fiscal year's proposed budget reads that in order to reduce the cost of supply and strengthen financial stability in the power sector, the government will phase out the payment of minimum capacity charge by removing the clause of payment of minimum capacity charge at the time of contract renewal of existing rental power plants or rent-operated power plants.

This measure comes following the latest "No electricity, no payment' contract model which entitled power producers to a certain amount of capacity payment, though the amount is very nominal compared to existing provision.

At present, rented independent power plants(IPPs) and rental power plants receive around $.10 kWh to $12kWh capacity payment per month under the existing contracts besides the electricity bills, said sources at Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

In the last 12 years, Bangladesh Power Development Board has made a payment of Tk 86, 670 crore capacity charge payment to the quick rental, rental and independent power plants.

This charge makes the electricity production costlier which has impacted the financial results of BPDB also pushing the government to hike the electricity price at the consumers' level.

As of June 2022, BPDB's total liability reached Tk1.35 lakh crore due to its chronic losses despite an electricity price hike of 160.46% since 2010.

At present, there are 95 quick rentals, rentals and IPPs out of the country's total 153 Power plants.