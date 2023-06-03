New budget appropriate for turning Bangladesh into developing country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday described the budget for FY 2023-24 as appropriate for marching Bangladesh ahead as a developing nation, setting aside the apprehension about the ability to implement the budget.

"We need not to bother who says what [about the budget]. We have earned the status of a developing nation. We have announced an appropriate budget to transform Bangladesh into a developing country," she said.

She said these while inaugurating the Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban (office of Dhaka district and Dhaka North City Awami League) as the chief guest at the Tejgaon industrial area in the capital this afternoon.

The inaugural programme turned into a grand rally as thousands of enthusiastic and cheerful Awami League leaders and activists from across the Dhaka district and city assembled to have a glimpse of their party chief.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, said, "We, InshaAllah, can implement the budget as the people of the country are in favour of us."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came down hard on those who criticised the budget saying it was formed knowing the targets were achievable.

"They always go on talk shows and criticise. They say the same thing before every budget, yet we are continuing the country's development," Hasina said.

Hasina also pointed out that detractors were using the TV channels her government had allowed and the electricity her government had ensured to criticise the government.

She said the budget was geared to take forward the country's development. "We will realise it."

The premier reiterated her pledge to transform the country into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger by 2041 as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Advisory Council Member and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, AL Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman spoke at the function.

With a focus on tackling inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) a Tk7.61 lakh crore national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This was the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Before unveiling the budget, the finance minister had said that it was designed for the poor.

The budget was later criticised by various quarters.

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern that the proposed budget did not acknowledge the ongoing economic crisis, growing income inequality and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, rampant corruption and the increase in money laundering.

The proposed budget does not assure any relief to consumers from soaring energy prices, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said.

Sheikh Hasina gave the countrymen good news that they have already signed agreements with Qatar and Oman and are working to do the same with some other countries to purchase the electricity producing fuel to ease sufferings of the people caused by load shedding.

"It is good for us that we have made agreements with Qatar and Oman. We are working on it with some other countries so that we can purchase gas and bring those in the country to ease the suffering of the people," she said.

The Prime Minister said they have reached electricity in every household. But the people have to suffer for load shedding due to price hikes in oil and gas and scarcity of coal, she said, adding, "We've to import those."

She continued that the government has to face difficulties importing fuel to produce electricity.

The Premier said those who were against the coal-based power plants, are now establishing those.

The world is going through economic meltdown and inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter sanctions, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the people would never have to suffer for power if the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, economic recession and price hike did not hit the globe hard.

She said she knew that it is difficult for the people to tolerate load shedding as her government had successfully put an end to this. But the global situation has forced it to happen, she added.

The premier reminded the countrymen that the government of Khaleda Zia had killed 18 farmers in Kansat as they had demanded electricity while another 17 labourers were killed during the month of Ramadan for demanding due wages.