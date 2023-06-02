NBR chairman defends min Tk2,000 tax for TIN holders

Budget

UNB
02 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

NBR chairman defends min Tk2,000 tax for TIN holders

UNB
02 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:57 pm
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Friday pointed out the rationale behind the proposal to make the minimum Tk2,000 tax compulsory for every TIN holder who is below the taxable income.

"TIN is not mandatory for the poor. It is a matter of pride for the people who are obliged to take TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) to be partners of the development (of the country), paying Tk2,000 to the national exchequer. It should not be thought of as a burden," he said.

The NBR Chairman made these remarks replying to a question in a post-budget press conference arranged by the Finance Ministry in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

He said the TIN is mandatory for the holders of export and import licenses, other trade licenses and pistol licenses, commission agencies, the house and car owners in city corporation areas and others.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday unveiled the Tk761,785-crore proposed national budget for the financial year of 2023-2024 in the parliament.
The Minister in his budget speech said, "I propose to make the minimum tax Tk2,000 among competent people who are below taxable income but have an obligation to submit income tax return to take service from the government with a view to circulating this participation in government welfare work."

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder answered a volley of questions related to the proposed budget in the press conference.

Besides, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, PM's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, among others, were present.

Economy

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

7h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

2h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

10h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study