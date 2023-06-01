As national polls looms, Election Commission budget gets 56.33% boost

The Election Commission (EC) has been allotted a 56.33% bigger budget for the next fiscal year compared to the current fiscal year.

For the financial year 2023-24, the EC Secretariat has been allotted Tk2,406 crore, some Tk867 crore higher than previous fiscal year.

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the body had a budget of Tk1,539 crore. However, the finance ministry revised the budget for the election management body to Tk1,423 crore for the current fiscal year.

The national election is slated for January 2024.