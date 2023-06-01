As national polls looms, Election Commission budget gets 56.33% boost

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 03:51 pm

Related News

As national polls looms, Election Commission budget gets 56.33% boost

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 03:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has been allotted a 56.33% bigger budget for the next fiscal year compared to the current fiscal year.

For the financial year 2023-24, the EC Secretariat has been allotted Tk2,406 crore, some Tk867 crore higher than previous fiscal year. 

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the body had a budget of Tk1,539 crore. However, the finance ministry revised the budget for the election management body to Tk1,423 crore for the current fiscal year.

The national election is slated for January 2024.

Economy

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

21h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

2d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

5h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

23h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

23h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria