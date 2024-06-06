National budget: Where the prices may go up

UNB
06 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:46 pm

Illustration: UNB
Illustration: UNB

If Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali's budget proposals get approved, the following items will become costlier in the financial year starting 1 July.

Cigarettes: A supplementary duty of 65.5% has been proposed on three tier cigarettes. As a result, the price of all types of cigarettes will increase.

Mobile phone: SIM card will be pricier as a raise from Tk200 to Tk300 has been proposed. Mobile calls will too be costlier. Currently, a consumer can talk about Tk73 if he recharges his mobile by Tk100. The mobile operators deduct the remaining Tk27 as VAT and supplementary duties. If the 5 percent supplementary duty on mobile services is increased in the proposed budget, the consumer will be able to talk about Tk69.35.

Ice cream: Supplementary duty on ice cream may increase from 5% to 10%. As a result, the price of ice cream will increase.

Electric meter: It has been proposed to increase the import duty on pre-paid meters and other electric meters from 15% to 25%. Import duty on pre-paid meter parts and other electric meter parts is recommended to be increased from 10% to 15%.

Water filter: The duty is being increased on the import of household water filters. Due to production in the country, the duty on import of water filters is being increased from 10% to 15%.

Duty free cars: Currently MPs can import cars with duty-free facilities. Imposition of 25% supplementary duty and 15% VAT has been proposed on import of cars by MPs.

Soft drinks energy drinks: VAT on soft drinks, carbonated beverages, energy drinks may be increased from 5% to 10%. Besides this, the minimum tax on carbonated beverages may be increased by another 2% to 5%. As a result, these products have to be bought at a higher price.

Cashew nuts: As part of safeguarding cashew nut cultivation in the country, the duty on import of shelled cashew nuts is being increased from 5% to 10%. This may increase the price of cashew nuts.

AC: Considering AC as a luxury, VAT on compressors and all types of materials used in AC production in the country is being increased from 5% to 7.5%. So, the price of AC may increase. The cost of producing refrigerators will increase as VAT on AC sales increased 5% to 7.5%.

LED bulb: The price of LED bulbs likely to increase as the duty is being increased by 10% on the import of materials for the production of LED bulbs and energy saving bulbs.

Conversion cost to CNG-LPG: The duty on import of kits, cylinders and other machinery and parts used for vehicle CNG-LPG conversion is being increased from 3% to 5%. Due to this the car conversion may become costlier.

