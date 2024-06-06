More money, more problems? Max tax rate hiked up to 30%

National Board of Revenue (NBR) expects to add an extra Tk10,000 crore to the state coffers from high-income earners.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

To increase tax revenue collected from high-income individuals, the government has proposed a maximum rate of 30%, up from the present 25%.

This way, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) expects to add an extra Tk10,000 crore to the state coffers from high-income earners.

The highest rate of individual income tax was lowered from 30% to 25% in the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) to give people and the economy some relief from the pandemic shocks.

Former NBR member Dr Syed Md Aminul Karim welcomed the NBR's move to raise the tax rate for high earners.

"The rate hike would be a very positive move. The tax system should be progressive, rather than regressive. If the rate in the upper slab is increased, those who have more income have to pay more tax, which is logical," he said.

Earlier, the NBR increased the top tax bracket from 25% to 30% in FY12. 

Aminul Karim was in charge of tax policy at that time.

Currently, the NBR collects individual income tax under five brackets. From next year it will be six.

 

