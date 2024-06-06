Miss old prices? Inflation projected to fall back to 5.5% in 2027

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The government expects inflation to fall back to 5.5%, a number viewed with a rose-tint in times of raging inflation. 

Just days before the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the country's general inflation surged to a seven-month peak of 9.89%.

May's general inflation rate was the highest since October last year at 9.93%. Inflation was 9.74% in April. Since March 2023, the general inflation rate has remained above 9%.

But in the Medium Term Macroeconomic Framework (2024-25 to 2026-27), placed before the Parliament today (6 June), the government presented a much rosier view of the future. 

It said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation would hover around 6.5% in 2025, dropping to 6% the next year, before reaching the comfortable quarter of 5.50%.

The period of 2025-2027 would also see a fall in public investment and unchanged remittance growth, according to the document. 

 

Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / inflation

