Less bucks, more bikes: Motorcycles to cost less

More motorcycles are expected to join the 310,418 already registered in the streets of Bangladesh as the vehicle is set to see a price fall.

According to the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the government has decided to remove the 3% import duties levied on engine parts. Additionally, these parts will also be exempt from Supplementary Duty (SD) and Regulatory Duty (RD) at the import stage.

The move is expected to aid the thriving motorcycle engine assembling units and manufacturers.

However, 10% Customs Duty (CD) will be imposed on raw materials for motorcycles having engine capacity exceeding 250 CCs imported by relevant categories of the industry.