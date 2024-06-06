LED bulb, juice, home appliances among items brought under VAT hike

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

LED bulb, juice, home appliances among items brought under VAT hike

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 04:01 pm
VAT law comes to effect with many exemptions
VAT law comes to effect with many exemptions

The government has increased the value-added tax (VAT) on more than 13 goods and services, including LED bulbs and tube lights, various juices, mango bars, rolling paper, security services, auction services, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

The new VAT rate would jump to 15% from 5%.

The government's fiscal policy has adversely affected their export market exploration plans, and adding a VAT increase on electric bulbs will affect both consumers and businesses, officials have said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Conversely, increasing the VAT rate from 5% to 15% on mango bars and juice, tamarind juice, guava juice, pineapple juice, and mango bar manufacturing could limit access to nutritious products for people.

Obtaining security services from third-party companies and participating in auctions will also be costlier, with the VAT hikes proposed on both to 15% from the current 10%. 

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of PRAN-RFL Group, emphasised that no company has the capacity to absorb such production cost increases if VAT rates rise.

"These costs will have to be passed on to consumers, otherwise businesses will struggle to afford them," he added.

In FY21, the government exempted about Tk3.18 lakh crore in taxes, including Tk1.5 lakh crore from VAT and Tk1.25 lakh crore from income tax. These exemptions are categorised as tax expenditures.

As part of the $4.7 billion loan package, the IMF has stipulated conditions, including the rationalisation of tax expenditures. All types of tax exemptions are expected to be phased out by 2027 to enhance revenue realisation.

Economy / Top News

vat / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / Budget / Budget FY25

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

14m | Videos
Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

29m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

49m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

1h | Videos