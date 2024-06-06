'Labour Information Management System' will be launched to improve workers' living standards

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:12 pm

Related News

'Labour Information Management System' will be launched to improve workers' living standards

The government set a target to achieve compliance in 1,550 factories within the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, to ensure a decent work environment, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:12 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The process of developing a database by incorporating information from 3,00,000 workers in the first phase is currently underway through a software called "Labour Information Management System (LIMS)" during FY2024-25, to improve workers' living standards.

In the proposed budget for FY25, placed in the parliament today (6 June), Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said the government set a target to achieve compliance in 1,550 factories within the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, to ensure a decent work environment.

A target has also been set to provide free primary healthcare services to 3.76 lakh workers and recreational services to 4.55 lakh workers. Apart from this, to protect the fundamental rights of workers, a target has been set to provide training to 49,500 workers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RMG

Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

26m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

1h | Videos
What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

3h | Videos