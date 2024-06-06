'Labour Information Management System' will be launched to improve workers' living standards

The process of developing a database by incorporating information from 3,00,000 workers in the first phase is currently underway through a software called "Labour Information Management System (LIMS)" during FY2024-25, to improve workers' living standards.

In the proposed budget for FY25, placed in the parliament today (6 June), Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said the government set a target to achieve compliance in 1,550 factories within the ready-made garment (RMG) sector, to ensure a decent work environment.

A target has also been set to provide free primary healthcare services to 3.76 lakh workers and recreational services to 4.55 lakh workers. Apart from this, to protect the fundamental rights of workers, a target has been set to provide training to 49,500 workers.