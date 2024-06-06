Kidney patients get respite as duty on dialysis filters, circuits cut to 1%

The proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 has made room to cut customs duty to 1% from 10% for dialysis filters and dialysis circuits to make dialysis services and treatment more affordable.

The move has long been demanded, with the decision being met positively.

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, Harun Ur Rashid, president of the Kidney Foundation of Bangladesh, had said if the government reduced customs duty on the import of dialysis filters and dialysis circuits, it would be good news for kidney patients.

He mentioned that about 18,000 patients require dialysis every day, and the Kidney Foundation provides this service to around 1,000 patients daily.

Welcoming the initiative, AM Shamim, managing director of Labaid Hospital, suggested that the government should also reduce VAT and taxes on medical equipment.