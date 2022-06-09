Keeping foreign reserves stable will be a challenge: Finance minister

Maintaining imports at a reasonable volume and keeping foreign reserves stable would be a great challenge for the government, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said.

"Despite the Covid pandemic, remittance earning was impressive during FY2020-2021. Due to the sluggish economic recovery in our major overseas labour markets because of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, there has been a stagnation in remittance earning in the current fiscal year," the minister said while placing the budget for FY23 on Thursday (9 June).

He also emphasised the importance of containing inflation during this time.

The finance minister's statement comes at a time when there is pressure on the foreign exchange reserves due to various factors including declining remittance income compared to previous fiscal years.

He said that the current account deficit stood at 15.3 billion dollars in the current fiscal year according to data available from July to April. He added that there is a stress on exchange rates due to increasing demand for dollars at the local market.

"In October 2021, the amount of foreign exchange reserve was 48 billion dollars, which has now declined to 42 billion. Besides, taka is being depreciated against US dollar, and since 1 July of the current fiscal year to 6 June, taka depreciated against dollars by around 7.9 %," the minister added.

Bangladesh Bank released 6.08 billion dollars up to 1 June 2022 in the local foreign exchange market to manage the crisis.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad with top priority of safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.