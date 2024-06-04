JS goes into budget session tomorrow 

The third session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin tomorrow (5 June).

It will be the first budget session since the Awami League government came to power through the national election on 7 January this year.

The session will start at 5pm at Sangsad Bhaban of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

Earlier on 20 May, President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is expected to place the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) in the JS tomorrow afternoon.

The size of the proposed budget is expected to be around Tk8 lakh crore, said a finance ministry official, adding that controlling the rising inflation is likely to be the top priority in the budget.

The budget for FY25 will be the country's 53rd budget and the 25th of the Awami League government in its six tenures after independence.

Tajuddin Ahmed presented the country's first budget in 1971 as finance minister of the post-independence government headed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The size of the country's first budget was Tk7.86 billion and ADP size was Tk5.01 billion.