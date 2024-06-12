High source tax bleeding the companies: ACE Advisory

Budget

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

High source tax bleeding the companies: ACE Advisory

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 10:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Companies are bleeding due to high source tax and in turn are losing the competitive edge in the market, said ACE Advisory, an outsourcing and professional services firm.

The firm made the remark during a keynote paper presentation at an event organised by  Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in association with its member advisory committee (MAC) on Tuesday.

The keynote paper, titled "Highlights of Budget 2024-25 and Impact Analysis of Finance Bill 2024", was presented by Dipu Barua, head of tax and compliance at Shop Up. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apurba Kanti Das, former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Bapan Chandra Das, second secretary (tax), were present as special guests at the event which was moderated by Shah Waliul Manzoor, head of Business Development at ACCA. Other ACCA members were also present at the event.

ACE Advisory, in the keynote paper, said that due to the high source tax, companies' effective tax rate is reaching up to 70%. Although the government is gradually reducing the corporate tax rate, the source tax as a minimum tax ultimately nullifies such benefits.

The paper also highlighted six major challenges in the budget - inflation, growth in revenue collection, interest rates, technology, climate change, and the graduation from LDC (Least Developed Country) status.

During the panel discussion, Apurba Kanti Das said, "The government's main philosophy is to gradually reduce the corporate tax rate. Over the last ten years, the rate has been reduced to 25% with conditions, and to 20% for listed companies." 

He also said the budget encourages companies to conduct transactions formally through banking channels.

Apurba further said, "Many claim the government has followed the IMF's format in announcing the budget, but this is not true."

Bapan Chandra Das said, "To strengthen various business sectors for our economic development, tax incentives are necessary. At the same time, we need to expand the tax net to cover the costs of building infrastructure like metro rail and nuclear power plants.

"Once these infrastructures are in place, everyone can benefit from them. Therefore, it is important for everyone to pay their taxes properly."

NBR

ACE Advisory / Source tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

4h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

4h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

7h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

21m | Videos
Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

51m | Videos
Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

2h | Videos
The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

1h | Videos