Green Initiatives: Eco-friendly plan mandatory for all dev activities

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

Green Initiatives: Eco-friendly plan mandatory for all dev activities

The target of reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by 2030 has been set at 6.73% with the country’s own financing and technological capabilities

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:34 pm
Green Initiatives: Eco-friendly plan mandatory for all dev activities

The government has made it mandatory for pragmatic and inclusive ecologically sound plans to be followed in a carrying out of all development activities, considering the immense importance of environmental protection.

As part of this initiative, the government has taken a decision to ditch the implementation of 10 coal-fired power plants, worth $12 billion, with a generation capacity of 8,600 MW.

Of these plants, four have been cancelled, and the remaining six will be renewable or gas-based, on the basis of a feasibility study to ensure the availability of 40% of our energy resources from renewable sources by 2041, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday.

As part of the implementation of the global carbon emissions reduction target, the country's updated "Nationally Determined Contribution" was finalised in August 2021.

"By 2030, the target of reducing carbon-dioxide emissions has been set at 6.73% with the country's own financing and technological capabilities. Another 15.12% of this emission reduction has been provisioned subject to the availability of international funding and technical assistance," the minister said. 

On the other hand, to determine the long-term integrated adaptation strategy together with an action plan to tackle the country's climate change, the government has initiated the formulation of the "National Adaptation Plan", which is in its final stage.

Besides, the updating of the "Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan" formulated in 2009 is also in progress.

To move from climate risk to sustainable climate prosperity, the government will implement the "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan", Kamal said, claiming that it is a strategic investment framework for climate financing.

"Under this, $80 billion is being planned for investment by 2030 to achieve climate resilience. The investment will be funded by both domestic and external sources," said the finance minister.

He also said that the Finance Division, with support from a project titled, "Inclusive Budgeting and Financing for Climate Resilience", had developed a "Climate Public Finance Tracking Methodology," and embedded it in the Integrated Budget and Accounting System - iBAS++.

Using this methodology, the budget allocation and actual expenditure of 25 climate-relevant ministries/divisions are being tracked.

Economy / Top News

Budget FY2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

12h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

14h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

3h | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

3h | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

3h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble