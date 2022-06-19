Middle class neglected in the budget: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Budget

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Middle class neglected in the budget: Debapriya Bhattacharya

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Middle class neglected in the budget: Debapriya Bhattacharya

The proposed national budget for FY23 has completely neglected the middle class, says Dr Devapriya Bhattacharya.

He said that the middle class does not have any political representative, nor do they have any economic or social representative.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of Citizen's Platform and distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) made the statement during a media briefing of Citizen's Platform titled "National Budget 2022-2023: Is there anything for the marginalised?" held at the conference room of Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka.

He said that even if the amount of subsidy is increased in the budget, the poor and middle class will not be benefitted much as a large part of it goes to the power sector. 

The poor are being neglected in the social safety net allocation as well, he added.

Dr Devapriya said the middle class that has emerged over the past decade has been neglected in terms of income, education, health and social safety.

Economy / Top News

CPD / Budget 2022-23 / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

2h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

17h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

1h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

2h | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

4h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply