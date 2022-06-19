Middle class neglected in the budget: Debapriya Bhattacharya

The proposed national budget for FY23 has completely neglected the middle class, says Dr Devapriya Bhattacharya.

He said that the middle class does not have any political representative, nor do they have any economic or social representative.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of Citizen's Platform and distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) made the statement during a media briefing of Citizen's Platform titled "National Budget 2022-2023: Is there anything for the marginalised?" held at the conference room of Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka.

He said that even if the amount of subsidy is increased in the budget, the poor and middle class will not be benefitted much as a large part of it goes to the power sector.

The poor are being neglected in the social safety net allocation as well, he added.

Dr Devapriya said the middle class that has emerged over the past decade has been neglected in terms of income, education, health and social safety.