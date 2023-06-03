Govt must ensure harassment-free business environment: IPDC MD

Mominul Islam is the Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited. Illustration: TBS

The government must ensure that no one is harassed in doing business and that companies get help from the government, IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said at a post-budget discussion meeting on Saturday.

Since the private sector always helps the government in various ways to collect revenue, the private sector needs reciprocal treatment from the government, he added.

"We want infrastructural development in the country along with an equality and justice-based society and a business-supportive environment," he said.

These include good governance, improvement of law and order, and improvement of the judicial system in the country for economic and social development, he added.

The discussion was organised by the Brac University Business & Economics Forum. Following the discussion, the guests answered various questions of the university's teachers and students and invited journalists. Brac Business School Senior Lecturer Tania Akhter moderated the discussion.