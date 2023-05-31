Govt to introduce flat 3% source tax for high voltage cables

Budget

Salah Uddin Mahmud
31 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:39 pm

Related News

Govt to introduce flat 3% source tax for high voltage cables

Salah Uddin Mahmud
31 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

   The government plans to impose a fixed 3% source tax for local high-voltage cable producers, who earlier had to pay source tax from 2% to a maximum of 7%. 

Local entrepreneurs said imposing a 3% flat rate for the tax deducted at source (TDS) on the production of high-voltage cables in the upcoming budget will benefit the industry.

Currently the government's mega projects use high voltage cables, a large part of which is imported from abroad. Moreover, the government's initiative to set up underground power transmission lines will increase demand for high-voltage cables in the country.

As such, entrepreneurs are investing in this sector, which investment will increase further in the near future, according to industry insiders.

BRB Cable Industries Ltd, the country's biggest cable manufacturer, has already invested heavily in high-voltage cable manufacturing facilities.

The company has set up a high-voltage cable manufacturing plant in Kushtia at a cost of Tk1,000 crore. The factory has a capacity to manufacture products worth about Tk2,000 crore per year.

Md Rafiqul Islam Rony, BRB Cable Marketing Head, told TBS that the government's underground power transmission line installation project will use 132 KV to 400 KV cables.

All power transmission lines in the big cities will go underground, while demand for 11 KV and 33 KV cables will decrease. So BRB Cables has made a large investment to produce such cables, he explained.

Another cable producer – BBS Cables – is currently manufacturing 133 KV to 245 KV cables at its Factory Unit-2.

Golam Habib, Company Secretary of BBS Cables, told TBS, "Our company is currently producing 1,600 tonnes of cable per year, most of which is bought by the government. A reduction in tax at sources will have a positive impact here."

Meanwhile, sources at Partex Cables said the firm is currently focusing more on the production of 11 KV and 33 KV cables because the two grades of cables are in high demand.

The cable market in Bangladesh is growing at an average pace of 20% per year, thanks to nationwide electrification coupled with massive infrastructural development and burgeoning industries, including SMEs and the housing sector.  

Industry insiders say the size of the domestic cable market has grown from Tk2,000 crore to Tk12,000 crore over the past one decade. More than 120 companies, including big brands, have come forward with hefty investments, creating over 50,000 jobs in the sector.    

Economy / Top News

BUDGET FY2024 / Source tax / cables

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

4h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

15h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

6h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

7h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria