Govt halves gold carrying limit for travellers, raises tax

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

Govt halves gold carrying limit for travellers, raises tax

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:59 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed reducing the gold carrying limit for travellers and implementing higher tax rates

According to the Baggage (Import) Rules, 2016, a passenger can import gold bars or gold pieces weighing 234 grams on arrival from abroad subject to payment of all duties and taxes. 

During the budget speech, the finance minister said, "In order to increase the flow of valuable foreign currency in the country, I propose to curtail the facility and decrease the amount of gold to 117 grams instead of existing 234 grams." 

Currently, under Baggage Rules, a passenger needs to pay TK2,000 duty for every 11.664 grams of gold bars or gold pieces on arrival from abroad.

The finance minister proposed to increase the duty-tax to Tk4,000. 

The minister also proposed to amend the existing baggage rules by incorporating the provision of confiscation of any amount of gold in excess of the declaration or brought concealed by the passenger.

Top News

BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

43m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria