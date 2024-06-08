Fixing 15% tax for undisclosed income violates tax equity: BIDS

Speakers at a discussion on ‘National Budget for 2024-2025 and the Medium-Term Outlook on the Bangladesh Economy’ held at BIDS office in Dhaka today. Photo: TBS
The proposed budget allowing companies and individuals to legalise undisclosed income and assets at a flat 15% tax rate violates "tax equity", Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Binayak Sen said today (8 June).

"We are not in favour of fixing tax rates to legitimise undisclosed income. The rate should be based on the amount of undisclosed income or assets of the customer [tax payer]," he said at a discussion on 'National Budget for 2024-2025 and the Medium-Term Outlook on the Bangladesh Economy' held at BIDS office in Dhaka.

Binayak Sen said, "Legitimate income of the customer can also be undisclosed income due to various reasons. In this case, that income needs to be given an opportunity to be shown. 

"We are not in favour of absolute tax exemption or fixation of a fixed rate for showing undisclosed income. Our position is in-between."

