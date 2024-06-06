FinMin proposes to impose 40% tax on MPs’ vehicles

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali proposed revoking duty-free vehicle import facilities offered to the members of parliaments (MPs). 

He also proposed imposing a 25% customs duty and a 15% value-added tax (VAT) on lawmakers' imports of motor vehicles in fiscal 2024-25.

"We are encouraging everyone to pay tax and to come out of the culture regarding tax exemption," he said during his budget speech. 

"A noble example will be set if the public representatives amend this privilege and lead everyone to come out of tax exemption culture, the finance minister added,  requesting the concerned minister to make necessary amendments in "The Members of Parliament (Remuneration & Allowances) order, 1973" accordingly.

