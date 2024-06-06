Finance Minister places Tk7.97 lakh crore budget for FY25

With an eye towards battling inflation, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is unveiling the Tk7.97 lakh crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

He is announcing the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh before the Parliament today (6 June), a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the nod to the budget size.

This is the country's 54th budget and the 25th of the Awami League (AL) government in six terms. This budget will also be the 21st under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in different terms.

The theme of the budget for the next fiscal year is "Pledge towards building a happy, prosperous, developed and smart Bangladesh" in pursuit of turning the country's economy into its previous sound state.

Usually, the size of a new budget increases by 10% to 12% compared to the current year's budget, but this time it will increase by less than 8%.

The latest budget is contractionary, with a lowered GDP growth of 6.7%.