Finance minister outlines vision for ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in national budget

Budget

UNB
06 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:29 pm

Related News

Finance minister outlines vision for ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in national budget

UNB
06 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:29 pm
Illustration: a2i
Illustration: a2i

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali today announced that the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' will be realised through the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence. 

Presenting the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 at Jatiya Sangsad, he emphasised four key pillars - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society.

Mahmood Ali projected that under 'Smart Bangladesh', the country's per capita income would reach at least $12,500, with less than 3% of the population living below the poverty line, and extreme poverty eradicated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inflation will be contained between 4-5%, and the budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP. The revenue-GDP ratio is expected to exceed 20%, and investment will make up 40% of GDP, he said.

The vision also includes achieving 100% digital economy and literacy based on science and technology. 

"Healthcare will be accessible to all, and essential services will be delivered directly to citizens' doorsteps, including automated communication systems and sustainable urbanistion," Minister Ali explained.

He highlighted the creation of a paperless and cashless society, aiming for a just and equal community. 

"Most importantly, we will establish a society based on justice and equality in Smart Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh are intelligent, creative, and hardworking," he added.

The finance minister expressed confidence in enhancing the innovative capacity and creativity of the population through the proper use of technology. To this end, he detailed that short, medium, and long-term goals and action plans are being carefully formulated to build a discrimination-free, developed, and smart Bangladesh.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Smart Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

10m | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget in brief

Budget in brief

25m | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

30m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

2h | Videos