Finance minister outlines vision for ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in national budget

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali today announced that the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' will be realised through the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence.

Presenting the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 at Jatiya Sangsad, he emphasised four key pillars - Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Government, and Smart Society.

Mahmood Ali projected that under 'Smart Bangladesh', the country's per capita income would reach at least $12,500, with less than 3% of the population living below the poverty line, and extreme poverty eradicated.

Inflation will be contained between 4-5%, and the budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP. The revenue-GDP ratio is expected to exceed 20%, and investment will make up 40% of GDP, he said.

The vision also includes achieving 100% digital economy and literacy based on science and technology.

"Healthcare will be accessible to all, and essential services will be delivered directly to citizens' doorsteps, including automated communication systems and sustainable urbanistion," Minister Ali explained.

He highlighted the creation of a paperless and cashless society, aiming for a just and equal community.

"Most importantly, we will establish a society based on justice and equality in Smart Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh are intelligent, creative, and hardworking," he added.

The finance minister expressed confidence in enhancing the innovative capacity and creativity of the population through the proper use of technology. To this end, he detailed that short, medium, and long-term goals and action plans are being carefully formulated to build a discrimination-free, developed, and smart Bangladesh.

