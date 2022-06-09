FBCCI calls for withdrawal of Advance Income Tax

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has called on the government to withdraw the Advance Income Tax (AIT).

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin made the call during the business body's response to the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23on Thursday (9 June) afternoon.

He said there are challenges in implementing the budget, but if implemented efficiently, the budget deficit can be filled easily.

"We have some demands, I will explain them in detail next Saturday. Source tax has been increased from 5 percent to 1 percent. We want it to be decreased," he said.