Excess source tax burdens remain for steel industry

Budget

Shahriar Jahan Rahat
01 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:03 pm

Related News

Excess source tax burdens remain for steel industry

Shahriar Jahan Rahat
01 June, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:03 pm
Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director, KSRM.
Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director, KSRM.

In the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24, there has been no change in the duty, VAT, and income tax on the import of raw materials for the country's steel and shipping industry.

This means more tax is collected at the source of scrap import and sales of finished goods than the actual payable amount by the business for a fiscal year.

The provision to adjust excess tax for the industry should also be implemented in the next fiscal year.

A huge amount of tax will be lapsed as the adjustment period of source tax remains unchanged in the proposed budget. It will limit the carry-forward scope for the sector in the next fiscal year, resulting in working capital choking.

There is a shortage of raw materials in the international market. As a result, the price of rods is increasing in the country's market.

At this critical time, taxes need to be reduced. If the duties and taxes are reduced, it will be possible to adjust the price in the market.

In pre-budget discussions, the steel sector had demanded reduction in import duty, VAT, and income tax applicable to the import of raw materials scrap from the steel industry so that prices would decline at the consumer level.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director, KSRM Group

 

Economy

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24 / steel industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

6h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

6h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

3h | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

3h | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

4h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria