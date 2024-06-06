Duty cut on textiles' raw materials; tariff hike for finished fabrics to protect local industry

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:23 pm

Related News

Duty cut on textiles' raw materials; tariff hike for finished fabrics to protect local industry

Industry insiders, however, said their demand was not reflected in the budget as the waiver included the least-used categories, leaving out most-used fibres from their list of 27

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 06:23 pm
Represenattaional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattaional image. Picture: Collected

In a bid to help local textile industries diversify their export basket, the government will now offer a 1% import duty on 18 types of non-cotton fibre, down from 10-31%. 

"As per the recommendation of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association [BTMA], I propose to include some raw materials related to the import of machinery, spare parts and raw materials for the textile industry," said Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali during the budget speech today (6 June).

Industry insiders, however, said their demand was not reflected in the budget as the waiver included the least-used categories, leaving out most-used fibres from their list of 27. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We welcome the inclusion of some non-cotton fibre in the list of raw materials with reduced import duty. However, the rest should also be included if we want to diversify our export basket," said Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the BTMA. 

During his budget speech, the finance minister proposed increasing the minimum value of imported cotton from $3 to $4 per kg. 

He also proposed increasing the minimum value of imported polyester and synthetic fabrics from $3 to $4.5 per kg.

Economy / RMG

Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / textile / Duty Adjustment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

19m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

39m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

59m | Videos
Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

Chronology of Bangladesh's National Budget

9h | Videos