Defence ministry budget increases by Tk220cr

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

Defence ministry budget increases by Tk220cr

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year in Parliament today (6 June).

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:16 pm
Defence ministry budget increases by Tk220cr

Allocation for the Defence Ministry in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has been set at Tk42,315 crore which is Tk220 crore more than the allocation in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year in Parliament today (6 June).

Among the proposed amount, Tk40,082 has been allocated for defence services, Tk1,886 crore for other services and Tk46 crore has been allocated for Armed Forces Division, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An amount of Tk42,095 crore was proposed for the defence services, other services and Armed Forces Division under the ministry in the national budget for FY 2023-24.

Bangladesh

Defence Ministry / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

25m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

1h | Videos
What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

3h | Videos