Defence ministry budget increases by Tk220cr

Allocation for the Defence Ministry in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has been set at Tk42,315 crore which is Tk220 crore more than the allocation in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year in Parliament today (6 June).

Among the proposed amount, Tk40,082 has been allocated for defence services, Tk1,886 crore for other services and Tk46 crore has been allocated for Armed Forces Division, he said.

An amount of Tk42,095 crore was proposed for the defence services, other services and Armed Forces Division under the ministry in the national budget for FY 2023-24.