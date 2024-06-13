Declining allocation in water, sanitation, hygiene to hamper govt's SDG targets: Expert 

The downward trend of budget allocation in areas of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) will hinder the government's ability to meet the sustainable development goals, Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

The downward trend of allocation will create difficulties in achieving SDG-related targets of universal access to safe and affordable drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene by 2030, Rahman said while presenting the findings of budget-tracking research conducted by PPRC and WaterAid.

A 22.5% decline in the FY25 budget for WASH areas amid rising climate and urbanisation risks is a grave concern, said the economist. He recommended that the WASH allocation for 2024-25 be restored to at least the 2023-24 level.

The research findings indicate that Tk14,981 crore was allocated in FY24, which has been proposed to decrease to Tk11,617 crore in FY25, he said.

There was a commendable upward trend of allocation in WASH areas from FY17 to FY23, which aligned to SDG6, said the research. However, a decline of 18% in FY24 was not expected, added Zillur Rahman.

The session was chaired by Partha Hefaz Shaikh, director of Programme and Policy Advocacy at WaterAid Bangladesh. Fayazuddin Ahmad, policy and advocacy lead at WaterAid moderated the event held at PPRC office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Disparities in allocation

The allocation for WASH in FY25 shows disparities between urban and rural areas, among subsectors, and across city corporation areas and hard-to-reach regions, the research found.

For instance, urban areas are allocated Tk10,287.89 crore, while rural areas receive Tk1,329.15 crore, highlighting a significant gap.

Surprisingly, Dhaka South received no allocation or project under the proposed budget. Additionally, WASH allocations for the eight city corporations have decreased and are unevenly distributed.

Women and people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by inadequate water and sanitation services, which needs a diversity-focused approach to provide targeted services to these disadvantaged groups, said the paper in its recommendations.

Increasing individual efforts in adopting technology and best practices is essential to meet new WASH challenges, according to the report.

Hossain Zillur Rahman said creating awareness is important, noting the success of social campaigns such as discouraging open defecation and promoting the use of oral rehydration solutions to reduce child mortality.