Curbing vapours: 212% tax on e-cigarette part imports; 150% SD on liquid nicotine

A 150% supplementary duty (SD) has been proposed on tobacco products like liquid nicotine, and transdermal use nicotine at the import stage.

At the same time, to equalise the duty rates of the complete goods – e-cigarettes – and its parts, the total tax incidence of parts has been proposed to be increased to 212.20%.

The new rates were unveiled by the finance minister during the presentation of the proposed national budget in the Jatiya Sangsad today.

