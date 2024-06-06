CPD questions feasibility of budget goals

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a leading economic think tank, has expressed disappointment with the national budget unveiled today (6 June).

Economist Fahmida Khatun, the think tank's executive director, commended the focus on the final year of the 8th Five-Year Plan but criticised the budget's lack of originality and questioned the feasibility of its ambitious goals.

The economist expressed disappointment that the budget failed to embrace innovative approaches to address Bangladesh's current economic challenges. "We had high hopes for a creative and bold approach," she said, emphasising the need for solutions beyond traditional budgeting methods.

The CPD applauded the government's decision to raise taxes on the wealthy but strongly condemned the proposal to legalise black money through a 15% tax payment.

Fahmida argued this measure lacks both social and economic justification, potentially benefiting special interests without generating significant revenue.

The think tank also raised concerns about the social safety net. While acknowledging a slight increase in its allocation, the economist argued that a significant portion goes towards pensions and subsidies, leaving limited resources for the truly vulnerable.

She urged the government to redirect these funds to targeted support of the most disadvantaged.

The budget proposes a substantial increase in revenue collection. However, the CPD highlighted the National Board of Revenue's consistent failure to meet targets over the past decade.

Fahmida emphasised the need for reforms, including technological upgrades and improved human resources, to achieve these ambitious goals. Additionally, she expressed concern that new taxes on consumer goods will further burden households already struggling with inflation.

The budget outlines a medium-term framework with optimistic economic targets. The CPD doubts the feasibility of these goals, particularly for GDP growth and foreign reserves.

The economist raised concerns that adjustments were made solely to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, lacking a strong foundation in Bangladesh's current economic reality.

She emphasised the need for a more realistic approach. "The targets for GDP growth, investment, and foreign reserves," she argued, "do not align with the current economic reality."

The CPD questioned whether these projections were based on sound logic and pointed out discrepancies between the budget's targets and those of the IMF.

The think tank also questioned the effectiveness of proposed measures to reduce commodity prices.

Fahmida highlighted the need for strong market regulation to ensure these reductions reach consumers.

Concerns were also raised about the government's ability to manage the increasing debt burden, particularly in light of its reliance on bank loans.