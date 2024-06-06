Corporate tax proposed to cut by 25%

Budget

BSS
06 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:05 pm



BSS
06 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The government is all set to curtail corporate income tax by 2.5 percentage points in a bid to encourage compliance with a condition of promoting cashless transactions.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today proposed the 25 percent corporate tax to replace the existing 27.5 percent for non-listed companies, subject to one condition.

Ali made the proposal while placing the proposed budget for FY25 at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today.

The condition is that all types of income, receipts, single transactions of over Taka 5 lakh and all annual expenses and investments exceeding Tk36 lakh be done through bank transfers.

Similarly, the minister proposed that listed companies which offloaded at least 10 percent of shares in the stock market and abided by the bank transfer condition be able to avail an income tax reduction from 22.5 percent to 20 percent.

If the share offloading is less than 10 percent, the company has to pay income tax at a rate of 25 percent.

However, if this company abides by the bank transfer condition, the income tax rate will be 22.5 percent.

"In order to further formalise the economy and encourage the establishment of one-person companies, I propose to make the one-person company tax rate from 22.5 percent to 20 percent, subject to compliance with the same conditions as non-listed companies," added the finance minister.

 

corporate tax / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

