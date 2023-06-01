'A conservative yet ambitious budget'

Budget

Dr Zaidi Sattar
01 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

'A conservative yet ambitious budget'

Dr Zaidi Sattar
01 June, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:57 pm
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

I would say the size of this year's budget is relatively conservative, compared to the preceding years. In most years, the expenditure stands at around 15-15.5% of the GDP, and the revenue also follows suit. 

On a different note, this budget could also be considered a very ambitious one, as the number of Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders is expected to be increased. Having said that, we still have many areas to work on, concerning the tax situation. 

Our tax system is still very backdated and we have to make some amendments. The tax rate in our country is already very high. We should try to expand the tax base instead. 

Also, the practice of voluntary tax payment has to be introduced. In many foreign countries, people pay taxes voluntarily. In line with that, we too have to make the tax payment process and the tax rate convenient for the people, so that they come forward to pay taxes spontaneously. 

Recently, there have been plans approved to recruit tax agents outside the capital Dhaka, which is definitely an innovative idea. We have to bring in more such ideas.

Dr Zaidi Sattar is the chairman & chief executive of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh 

Economy

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

42m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria