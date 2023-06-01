Cutting down on grooming: Cleaning, hygiene get costlier

Cleaning and hygiene will get costlier as the valued added tax (VAT) on such items has been increased in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

VAT on kitchen towels, toilet tissues, napkin tissues, facial/pocket tissues, hand towels, and tissues, clinical bed sheets, plastic-made other hygiene products has been increased from 5% to 7.5%.

At the same time, the VAT on aluminium sanitaryware increased by 2 percentage points.

With a focus on inflation, job creation, the fourth industrial revolution and "Smart Bangladesh", Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday (1 June) placed before the Jatiya Sangsad a Tk7.61 lakh crore National Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This will be the largest budget for Bangladesh, a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore budget placed by Tajuddin Ahmed for the FY1972-23.

The latest budget is 12.34% bigger than the last one, which was originally proposed to be Tk6,78,064 crore. This was the last budget of the present Awami League government's five-year term.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal delivered his budget speech with the title "Unnayner Derdoshok: Smart Bangladesher Abhimukhe."

The budget was prepared with an emphasis on ensuring people's employment through business expansion.