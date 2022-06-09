Civil aviation and tourism ministry gets Tk2619cr more than revised budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 09:00 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The proposed budget allocation for the ministry of civil aviation and tourism is Tk7,004 crore for FY23; which is Tk2619 crore more than the revised budget for the current FY.

The allocation for the ministry was Tk4,385 crore in FY22; the proposed allocation was taka 4,032 crore.

 "To achieve economic prosperity through the development and growth of tourism, steps are being taken for the physical infrastructure development and beautification of the tourist areas of different districts and Upazilas by branding 36 districts having tourism potential," said Fincance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech

"Ten government-funded projects are under implementation for the development of potential areas for tourism in Bangladesh. The task of formulating a tourism master plan to develop the tourism industry has been taken up," he added.

He also said that to enrich the tourism sector, steps have been taken to set up Sabrang Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park, and Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park in Cox's Bazar district with accommodation and recreational facilities to international standards.

