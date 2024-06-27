Chattogram City Corporation announces Tk1,982cr budget for FY25

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 04:50 pm

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury at the Budget Session 2024 on 27 June. Photo: TBS
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury at the Budget Session 2024 on 27 June. Photo: TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) amounting to Tk1,982 crore.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury made the announcement at the port city's Theatre Institute today (27 June) stating that 88% (Tk1,887.28 crore) of the last fiscal year's budget has been implemented.

This marked his fourth budget announcement since becoming the city mayor.

According to the corporation, this is the highest budget implemented in its history.

Only 54.42% was implemented in the previous fiscal year.

Like the last fiscal, this year's budget also shows development grants and house tax collection as the main sources of income. 

In the budget, the maximum income from the city's own sources has been estimated at Tk1,264 crore. 

The CCC expects to earn Tk909 crore from the development grant sector. 

In the last financial year, the city's total income was estimated at Tk640 crore. According to the revised budget of that fiscal year, the CCC's income generated from the tax sector was Tk4,157 crore.

