Cash usage to reduce 75% in 4 years

The transaction in cash is expected to reduce by 75% in the next four years, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech on Thursday.

He said by introducing universal Bangla QR, steps have been taken to bring all merchants including small and marginal traders under digital payment to create 'Cashless Bangladesh'.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today (Thursday, 1 June) placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) a Tk7.61 lakh crore national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.