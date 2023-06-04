Budget will raise costs of ICT products, services: ICT industry

Budget

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Budget will raise costs of ICT products, services: ICT industry

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:16 pm
Budget will raise costs of ICT products, services: ICT industry

The proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year did not reflect the proposals of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector as expected and it is inconsistent with the government's "Smart Bangladesh" vision, said the ICT sector leaders.

At a joint press conference held at the Bangladesh Computer Samity (BASIS) auditorium on Sunday, they demanded the proposed budgetary measures, which would increase the industry cost and the prices of ICT products and services, to be repealed, alongside urging for extension of supportive measures.

BASIS President Russell T Ahmed said the biggest ever Tk7.62 lakh crore budget allocated a higher amount for the ICT sector but in reality, there was no good news for the industry.

During the formulation of the budget, the industry made proposals to extend their corporate tax exemption till 2030, to withdraw the value-added tax (VAT) on software and IT-enabled services, doubling the cash incentive against software and IT services exports to 20% alongside incentivising local software purchases.

However, none of the proposals were taken into account, instead, the government imposed a 5% VAT on local software that would reduce the local industry's competitiveness against imports, said Ahmed.

Besides, import duty on operating systems, databases and security software has been increased from 5% to 25% despite no local alternative, the BASIS president added.

Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) representative said, "We are completely disappointed. The current total tariff is 26% as a result of the imposition of 15% duty on imports of laptops, FMC printers and toner cartridges in the outgoing fiscal year, which were proposed to be withdrawn in the upcoming fiscal year."  

Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (Bacco) President Wahid Sharif said, "As international buyers get business process outsourcing services from Bangladesh at a relatively low price, the country is currently in an important position in the international ICT services market and the proposed budget would raise the cost of the industry."

"As a result of the corporate tax exemption earlier, employment in this industry has grown from just 300 to more than 70,000 people today," he said.

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Md Imdadul Hoque said, "Despite the prime minister's directives, the proposed budget neither considered ISPs a part of ITES that would help enjoy tax exemption nor did it reduce the duty on materials used while the sector was still paying a 10% advance tax on broadband internet services."

e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) Vice President Mohammad Shahabuddin thanked the prime minister for recognising the e-commerce marketplace that would help limit the platform companies' VAT only on their actual value addition.

Top News

ICT / BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

5h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

5h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

5h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

6h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

11h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study